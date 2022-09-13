Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Infinity Rocket Company has been developing a new launchpad platform that allows start-ups to successfully promote their projects on blockchain since 2021.

Infinity Rocket Platform is multifunctional, it provides all the necessary services: IT and marketing, token creation and listing on DEX exchanges, token promotion and investor attraction. Moreover, it is even possible to control token dynamics on the exchange via the platform using Market Maker Tools software package.

Infinity Rocket is pleased to announce the Infinity Rocket Launchpad Platform open Beta-testings that have started on September 12th, 2022. After this stage, the Platform will receive applications from start-ups and launch first projects.

Now everybody observing the IRT token entry threshold can participate in testing. Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) is the company's own token which is traded on diverse exchanges, such as LBank Exchange. The total trading volume of IRT reaches 2.0 million USDT per day.

Introducing Infinity Rocket



Infinity Rocket is the multi-purpose platform that allows users to simplify the launch and promotion of any projects on the blockchain. Once connected to Infinity Rocket Platform, users will get a unique data asset, which enables real value creation through user generated events, lead captures, marketing promotions and much more. The platform will be providing promotional services for token launch. All of the assistance will be billed based on the commission from the generated net profit, and all Infinity Rocket Launchpads that will be listed on DEX Exchanges will be promoted by the platform.

There are several IT and marketing services provided by Infinity Rocket, including providing a simple start in cryptoverse with project idea and management service; branding the projects with logo, style and website designs; providing access to a set of instructions for ensuring the security and privacy of the project; launching a token for any purpose; providing Wallet Listing; working with completely anonymous clients; and much more.

The team of Infinity Rocket has specialists from different spheres: IT, marketing, SEO, consulting, etc. With an international team including 12 highly competent specialists in business and science, Infinity Rocket aims to support fundamental projects that enter the cryptocurrency world with a professional, fitted, and elastic marketing approach.

About IRT Token

Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) is the central part of Infinity Rocket Ecosystems. Based on BEP-20, IRT has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 50% will be burnt. The remaining 1 million tokens are distributed as follows: 30% is provided for exchange liquidity, 10% is allocated to founders and team, another 10% is allocated to advisors, 30% is reserved, and the rest 20% will be used for marketing.

