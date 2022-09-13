First North Denmark: Onxeo S.A. - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Onxeo S.A. will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The last day of trading of the shares in Onxeo S.A. on First North Growth Market Denmark is the 8th of November 2022. ISIN: FR0010095596 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Onxeo S.A. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of EUR 0.25): 111,507,130 shares (EUR 27,876,782.50) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2010 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ONXEO ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 101775 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66