Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Frankfurt
12.09.22
09:45 Uhr
0,307 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3200,32811:08
0,3190,33011:01
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2022 | 10:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Onxeo S.A. - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Onxeo S.A. will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark. The last day of trading of the shares in Onxeo S.A. on First North
Growth Market Denmark is the 8th of November 2022. 



ISIN:              FR0010095596             
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Onxeo S.A.              
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of EUR 0.25): 111,507,130 shares (EUR 27,876,782.50)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               2010                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ONXEO                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          101775                
-----------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
ONXEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.