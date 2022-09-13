DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 05.09.2022 through 09.09.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:

United States Germany (XETRA)

Total Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) 5.9.2022 0 0 95.000 276,6054 95.000 6.9.2022 20.700 276,8065 37.000 278,5341 57.700 7.9.2022 1.300 279,6277 31.895 280,5018 33.195 8.9.2022 30.000 282,4172 49.820 282,4315 79.820 9.9.2022 33.023 286,4519 33.832 285,3810 66.855

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 13.09.2022

Linde plc

