Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 September to 09 September 09 2022
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
82,6365
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
82,8596
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
82,4517
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
83,6292
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
09/09/2022
FR0010313833
7 000
85,6158
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
83,4386
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005748/en/
Contacts:
Arkema