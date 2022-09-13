NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 September 2022 were: 606.39p Capital only 614.46p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 17,500 ordinary shares on 9th September 2022, the Company has 101,608,178 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,601,686 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.