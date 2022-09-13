Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 13:03
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roborock ranks first among robot vacuum makers globally in terms of sales of high-end models

ROBOROCK drives growth through innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data recently released by Euromonitor, worldwide retail sales of robot vacuums exceeded 15 million units in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate in excess of 20% over the past five years. In particular, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for some 44.2% of the total, making it the world's largest robot vacuum market. High-end robot vacuums, generally priced at over US$500, deliver far superior performance in terms of intelligence and cleaning efficiency when compared with standard models. Last year, high-end models made up over 30 per cent of the total sales of robot vacuums. Several high-end brands, including Roborock and iRobot, together occupied over 80% of the global market. Most notably, Roborock ranked first among robot vacuum manufacturers worldwide in terms of sales of high-end models for the 12 months from July 2021 to June 2022.