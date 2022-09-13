DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2022 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.1337
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 621863
CODE: NRJC LN
ISIN: FR0014002CG3
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 187759 EQS News ID: 1441307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441307&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 13, 2022 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)