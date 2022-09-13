Multi-cap Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) continues to be among the top-ranked UK high-dividend-yield trusts, despite some setbacks in short-term performance against peers due to its relatively high small-cap and AIM exposures (see page 3 for details). These segments of the UK market underperformed over the past 12 months. Portfolio managers Gervais Williams and Martin Turner are confident about both DIVI's short- (should the global and UK equity markets continue to rally in H222) and long-term performance catch-up relative to peers and indices. They expect the multi-cap income approach will continue to deliver returns ahead of the market, and for the UK equity market to outperform the United States.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
