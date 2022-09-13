DGAP-News: OTC Markets

While July gave markets around the world a breather, August reestablished 2022's choppy financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) declined by 4.08% in August, its fifth month of decline in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly decreases of 4.59% and 3.96%, respectively, in August. Given the possibility - some think probability - that the Federal Reserve will hike rates yet again in September, and the fact that global economies are experiencing growing inflationary pressures, investor sentiment appears to have altered course in August when compared to July. While some warn that the U.S. may be heading into a prolonged recession, others report that recent macroeconomic data - like a 3.7% unemployment rate - do not support this argument. Even as ambiguity surrounds the market's future movements, OTC Markets Group Inc.'s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight increase in total monthly volume in August, recording $39.3 billion in trades for the month compared to $37.3 billion in July. Additionally, two Ethereum-based securities found themselves in improved positions on the OTCQX Best Market's Most Active list. Finally, a number of new securities have emerged on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market, which could potentially be of interest to investors despite the relatively bearish sentiment experienced throughout the month and year so far. Both the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market maintained a significant international presence in August, with over half of the top most-traded securities across both markets being composed of international operators. A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Market's Most-Active List The OTCQX Best Market recorded $7 billion in trades in August, a figure that has been relatively unchanged since July. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) rose to the top of OTCQX Best Market's most-active list, while steadfast performers Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) slotted in as the second and third most-traded securities. Additionally, OTCQX's top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in August, welcoming Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY), a multinational tobacco company, and Computer Services Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI). The two displace Danone S.A. (OTCQX: DANOY) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCQX: ZURVY), two usuals in the OTCQX's Top 10 Most Active list. Despite poor market conditions around the globe, the OTCQX Best Market has managed to maintain its hold on a number of industries, as demonstrated by the constituents of its Most Active list. Below are some of the companies on the list along with their relevant specialties: Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY): Semiconductor solutions.

BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) (OTCQX: BFFAF): Chemical manufacturing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC): Digital currency investment product

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF): Cannabis sales and cultivation.

Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY): Alcohol manufacturing and distribution. Of the 30 securities on the Most Active list, 22 were international operators. Some of these were new faces like the United Kingdom's Imperial Brands and Canada's Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTCQX: RECAF), while some regulars like Germany's Adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) and the United Kingdom's Anglo American PLC (OTCQX: NGLOY) were also present. Other notable volume movers: Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG) claimed the 23rd spot on the OTCQX's Most Active list, experiencing a 112% increase in trading volume. The OTCQB Venture Market Experiences A Reshuffle In August The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $601 million in trades in August, an increase from July's $463 million figure. Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market's Top 10 Most Active list saw two new entries. Specifically, American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) and Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) made their way into the top 10. Similar to July, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in August. In addition to two new companies on the Top 10 Most Active list, the second, third and fourth most-active securities also changed. Computer memory subsystems specialist Netlist Inc. (OTCQB: NLST), mortgage financiers Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) (OTCQB: FMCC), and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) (OTCQB: FNMA) made way for Stemtech Corp. (OTCQB: STEK), Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: NWBO) and American Battery Technology Co. (OTCQB: ABML). Thirteen international securities landed a spot on the OTCQB Venture Market's Most Active list. Of these, four are Australian, six are Canadian, one is Israeli, one is South African and one is from Hong Kong. Other notable movers: Snowline Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SNWGF) climbed to 12th place on the Most Active list and recorded an $8.6 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQB: HGTXU) climbed to 13th place in the Most Active list and recorded an $8.5 million rise in trading volume compared to last month.

DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) climbed to 17th place on the Most Active list and recorded a $5.5 million rise in trading volume compared to last month. The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10 Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in August. OTCQX Top 10: Company Name Symbol August Dollar Volume Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $ 1,114,134,926 Roche Holding Ltd. RHHBY $ 935,026,316 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $ 921,411,988 adidas AG ADDYY $ 302,833,956 Computer Services Inc. CSVI $ 292,875,479 BNP Paribas BNPQY $ 291,431,930 Anglo American plc NGLOY $ 195,164,216 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $ 168,045,608 Imperial Brands PLC IMBBY $ 167,522,020 BASF SE BASFY $ 153,897,600 OTCQB Top 10: Company Name Symbol August Dollar Volume CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $ 64,363,191 Stemtech Corp. STEK $ 49,237,636 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $ 25,610,301 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $ 21,298,838 Netlist Inc. NLST $ 17,770,131 Fannie Mae FNMA $ 17,430,475 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $ 14,688,357 American Lithium Corp. LIACF $ 14,031,588 Freddie Mac FMCC $ 13,769,993 Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF $ 13,610,935

