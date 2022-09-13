Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: Robert Friedland to Deliver a Keynote Address at the Jefferies Green Metals Summit on Thursday, September 15th, at 9:40 AM EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN)(OTCQX:IVPAF) and Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) are pleased to announce participation in the Jefferies Green Metals Summit in New York City. Mr. Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will deliver a keynote address on Thursday, September 15th at 9:40 AM EDT.

The Jefferies Green Metals Summit will provide investors with the opportunity to meet with leading metals, mining, and steel companies to discuss decarbonization efforts and technological advances across their business and products.

The Summit will focus on the state of sustainable finance and the pursuit of worldwide "net zero" policies, supply shortages of critical metals, and the interplay between climate change, energy security, and commodities. The shift to net zero will require more mining, not less. The aggressive adoption of low-emission energy systems of the future - solar and wind power, electric vehicles (EVs) and grid-scale batteries - will be highly metals intensive.

Location:

Jefferies Conference Center

520 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10022

For more information, please contact: Chris LaFemina (clafemina@jefferies.com) or Oliver Daschel (odachsel@jefferies.com)

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-nickel-platinum-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of exploration licences in the Western Foreland region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are located in close proximity to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

