Craft.io Wins 2022 SaaS Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft.io has been declared the winner of the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product this week in the international SaaS Awards program. Craft.io is the end-to-end product management platform with best practices built in, which allows teams to make smart product decisions, and tell a compelling product story. Founded in 2015, Craft.io is the leading product management platform enterprises trust to build great digital products with confidence.





Craft.io CEO and Co-founder Elad Simon said, "It is a great honor to be a winner of the international SaaS Awards, where competition was fierce this year. Our win in the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product category validates our mission to help enterprise product teams become better at what they do while they do it, and highlights the need for our platform in the market. Our approach to simplify and streamline processes for successful product management allows users to work faster and smarter to launch the digital products users actually want and need."

Lead Judge Annabelle Whittall shared her impressions of the platform, saying, "At SaaS Awards, we were most impressed with Craft.io's Guru layer , which provides teams with easy access to hundreds of best-practice templates and views. This helps teams easily adopt leading product management methodologies more effectively, onboard new team members, and align the team around a common approach. The cutting-edge SaaS product exceeded this year's SaaS Awards' expectations. Well done, Craft.io!"

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "Craft.io is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category," continuing, "Every year, we take pride in assessing the compelling solutions and performance of our candidates. Every edition of this business software 'Oscars' sees progressively exciting innovations as we face the increasing challenges and changes of the modern world."

Winning the award for a product geared to enterprises reiterates the growing understanding that digitalization requires a shift from project management to product management, including use of the right toolkit to transition. This is where Craft.io comes in, and why the judges chose to recognize this technology as an outstanding SaaS contribution to enterprises.

Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. View the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/ .

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.???

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

Founded in 2015,Craft.io is the product management platform of choice for enterprises looking to level up every facet of digital product-building to power modern solutions that enable the modern business. Today, our technology empowers thousands of product managers to lead every phase of the product life cycle with confidence. Craft.io is the best of both worlds - the flexibility to let you work your way combined with built-in best practices to ensure your teams are working towards the right product and evolving as the needs and the world around us change.

