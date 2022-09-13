Cyient Launches Research Report in Partnership with Everest on "Decade Defining" Megatrends and Technology Led Disruption

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric technology solutions company today, launched a research report in partnership with the Everest Group titled "Mirror into the Megatrends: Technology-Driven Disruptions that will Define the Decade." The megatrends are global, technology-driven disruptions that will shape investments, opportunities, and lifestyles over the next decade.





With E R&D spending estimated to exceed US$ 1.7 Trillion by 2025, organizations worldwide are already leveraging their assets to prepare for the future. This research report highlights the Megatrends that will see definitive technology disruption by 2030 - Human Well Being, Smart Operations, Intelligent Transport, Sustainability, and Meta Mobility and Space, along with their impact on business across multiple industries. The report dives deep into these megatrends with over 25 case studies, participation from over 50 organizations across ten verticals, and shares viewpoints from industry leaders across these segments.

Stating on the report launch, Rajaneesh Kini, CTO, Cyient, said, "This report is an essential guide on the megatrends that will drive futuristic transformation in our customer's businesses and how technology will evolve to meet the demands of the human race and businesses. It will shape how business decision-makers and leaders plan a technology roadmap to make their businesses battle-ready for the future and responsible on all sustainability fronts. It has become imperative for organizations across industries to be agile to technological disruptions and radical changes, and business leaders must look at new strategies and innovations to stay ahead of the curve."

Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services, Everest Group, said, "Multiple factors, including the need for shaping businesses digitally, rapid softwarization of products and processes, and the availability and maturity of enabling technologies, are driving global ER&D toward a period of rapid transformation. Additionally, macro drivers such as the COVID 19 pandemic and a global push toward a more sustainable way of life, among others, have provided further impetus. Given the magnitude of this change, enterprises need to acknowledge the megatrends and technology disruptions that will define the next decade of engineering. They also need to accordingly invest in organizational change, processes, infrastructure, talent, technology and ecosystem engagement in order to emerge on the right side of this evolution."

Link to the report: https://www.cyient.com/megatrendsreport-technology-driven-disruptions

