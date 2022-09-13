Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Sollensys Corp. (OTCQB: SOLS) ("the Company"), a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. President and CEO of the Company, Don Beavers, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Beavers began the interview by elaborating on the Company's background and current projects. "We are a math and science company, and we are based on the Florida space coast," said Beavers. "We focus primarily on software, specifically blockchain software, which is a suite of tools that is known to keep data extremely safe," he continued, before discussing the Company's background in the aerospace blockchain space, as well as other commercial sectors.

"During COVID, we decided that we wanted to pivot," shared Beavers. "Instead of just working with large corporations, we wanted to democratize the technology," he said, noting that the Company took its advanced technology and simplified it.

"Why do consumers need blockchain?" asked Jolly. "We have boiled it down to a simple, easy-to-use, drag and drop tool where you can take your personal data and drag it to the blockchain through your browser, where it will be stored permanently and never be changed or destroyed," explained Beavers. "What you would need that for is to store your important documents."

"With our system it will be permanently encoded into the blockchain, it's private and it can never be lost," continued Beavers, before elaborating on the dangers of utilizing public storage spaces for this information.

"Last December, we came out with a direct to consumer product, which allows anybody to have the same data storage and data space that the big corporations have," said Beavers. "It is called Sollensium, and it is self-service."

Jolly then commented on the Company's impressive financial growth, including recent reports reflecting a net profit of $1.2 million. "We started out about two years ago in a reverse merger," said Beavers, adding that although the Company lost money during its first six quarters, it is profitable today. "Last March, we completed our first uplisting which was the OTCQB," he said. "Our eventual goal is to uplist to one of the big boards, like the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange."

"One of the ways that we are moving towards that goal is by completing two acquisitions last year, which is where a lot of the revenue came from," continued Beavers.

"Your stock was trading for around $4 per share in June. What happened with that?" asked Jolly. "When we started out there was a lot of exuberance due to two keywords, 'blockchain' and 'ransomware', which are big items on Wall Street," said Beavers. "We came out anywhere from $8 to $10 per share before settling down to $4 per share for a long time," he added. "In June, we had one or two of our investors that decided to leave and cash out," said Beavers. "It drove the stock price down."

"What do you have planned in the future?" asked Jolly. "We are refocusing our efforts on democratizing blockchain and bringing it to the marketplace," shared Beavers.

To close the interview, Beavers elaborated on the potential of blockchain technology, as well as its vast application across numerous markets and audiences. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand within the blockchain industry.

