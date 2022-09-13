PayQuicker Launches Payouts OS, New Global Payouts-as-a-Service Platform

Payouts OS democratizes payouts to the global alternative workforce

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today announces the launch of Payouts OS . Payouts OS packages PayQuicker's trusted, time-tested technology into a first in-market payouts-as-a-service platform that meets the needs of gig economy workers and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries including clinical trials, insurance, gaming, marketplaces, and more.

Payouts OS enables turnkey integration with a single REST API that plugs into multiple banks and global payment rails to intelligently determine and facilitate the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send payouts to businesses and consumers globally.

"PayQuicker is thrilled to launch its Payouts OS product, the first payment orchestration platform for payouts that is truly global," said Charles Rosenblatt, President of PayQuicker . "By partnering with best-in-class providers, Payouts OS allows our partners to connect to payees around the world through a single API, offering competitive pricing and embedding a streamlined payouts experience into their own brand. PayQuicker has served more than 300 customers with its legacy product, and we look forward to making our payouts technology available to a wider variety of industries."

Payouts OS meets the needs of companies leveraging the growing global gig economy, an estimated 78 million people, and the underbanked, who cannot access paychecks through traditional bank accounts, by enabling instant payouts through any method of their payees' choice. From virtual cards to bank transfers to crypto and global eWallets, Payouts OS offers flexible payout options while remaining under the company's customer experience and brand.

Currently, PayQuicker's API connects to more than 10 payout partners, enabling payouts in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 currencies. Some current partners includePPS, an Edenred company, Barclays, Corpay's Cross-Border business, Convera, and NIUM. Earlier this year, PayQuicker also announced a partnership with Mastercard® to deliver branded virtual and physical cards through a single point of integration.

Richard Logan, Solutions Director at PPS, an Edenred company, said:

"As a long-time partner of PayQuicker, we are looking forward to extending custom-branded solutions through Payouts OS. By offering beneficiary-direct payments, PayQuicker is creating an avenue to financial inclusivity across the globe, which is a cornerstone of the PPS and Edenred brand."

Michael Bermingham, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at NIUM, the global platform for modern money movement, said:

"We aim to remove any friction between people and their hard-earned money, automating the quickest path to receive payments. Our partnership with PayQuicker puts us one step closer to making this achievable for a range of industries and businesses no matter the size."

PayQuicker will demo Payouts OS at FinovateFall during a session held Tuesday, Sept. 13. at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rosenblatt and PayQuicker's Chief Technology Officer James Legan will take the stage to showcase the platform's benefits and capabilities. FinovateFall convenes 1,500 influential attendees across fintech and financial services for innovative demos, engaging speaker sessions, and networking.

For more on Payouts OS, visit: https://payquicker.io/

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payouts and treasury platform. We have been revolutionizing payouts since 2007, leveraging our award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of over 300 clients across industries. Having extensive experience empowering payouts in the gig economy, we were featured in the Ultimate Gig book published by Emerald Publishing. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack empowers businesses of any size to provide fast, flexible, and cost-effective payouts under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with the most advanced global payout technology that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

Media Contact

Karen Lee

Caliber Corporate Advisers

karen@calibercorporate.com

929-269-4436

SOURCE: PayQuicker

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715604/PayQuicker-Launches-Payouts-OS-New-Global-Payouts-as-a-Service-Platform