Engage People and FreedomPay Partner to Expand the Ubiquity of Loyalty Points as Currency

Partnership allows retailers to accept points as a form of in-store payment through the FreedomPay commerce technology platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, today announced it is partnering with FreedomPay, the data-driven commerce platform , to deliver PwP capabilities to retailers' brick-and-mortar locations. The partnership will enable consumers to pay with points for every-day purchases seamlessly through the FreedomPay platform, allowing for frictionless transactions of any amount like any other currency.

"Our partnership with FreedomPay is truly a game-changer across the loyalty industry," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "Retailers now have an opportunity to provide an alternative payment option that meets growing consumer demand during a time when inflation is at its highest point in years. We're looking forward to collaborating with FreedomPay to continue to evolve loyalty points into a ubiquitous form of currency - like paying with cash or card - and expanding our loyalty network to include a wider roster of leading retailers."

Through a combination of Engage People's APIs and FreedomPay's loyalty and incentives engine, customers will have the option to easily pay with points in-store, in real time across a variety of retailers. As a result, Engage People will expand its access to additional retail partners across North America, ultimately bolstering its loyalty network, Access Plus.

"Consumers are continuously seeking alternative and diverse methods of payment," said Chris Kronenthal , President of FreedomPay. "Through our partnership, retailers are not only providing more convenience and flexibility to their customers, but they're also enhancing the everyday shopping experience. This can lead to repeat purchases and long-term customer loyalty."

Len Covello , CTO at Engage People, said the collaboration with FreedomPay will help broaden the use and redemption of loyalty points outside of e-commerce, which allows for retailers to increase customer loyalty at point of sale (POS).

"Our partnership with FreedomPay will expand the universality of loyalty points as a form of payment, which is significant given more consumers will have the option to use their points on common, inexpensive purchases," he said. "For retailers, expanding payment options helps them to retain exceptional brand loyalty by strengthening the connection between consumers and the brand."

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its pay-with-points capabilities and first-of-its-kind loyalty network, which has facilitated more than 3.4 million points-based transactions to date. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

CONTACT:

Ryan Hall

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ryan@calibercorporate.com

949-280-4704

SOURCE: Engage People

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715606/Engage-People-and-FreedomPay-Partner-to-Expand-the-Ubiquity-of-Loyalty-Points-as-Currency