1E, the leader in enterprise Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the achievement of over 100% net ARR growth in the first half of 2022, with more than 200% growth in the EMEA region. This momentum comes at a critical point in time as organizations around the world work to combat digital friction, increased turnover, and talent shortages.

To foster continued success in the latter half of 2022 and beyond, 1E plans to open its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas in the calendar fourth quarter, strengthening the company as the enterprise DEX leader in North America. 1E currently has more than 300 employees across North America, Europe, and India, and expects to increase that number beyond 350 by the end of the year.

As companies continue operating in a hybrid setting, they need a way to handle employees' overwhelming IT struggles and increased digital friction. Undergoing maturity assessments and introducing new technologies like DEX platforms, allows organizations to bridge the expectations gap between employer and employee and get to the root of their business issues. 81% of employees agree that organizations that don't make DEX a board-level priority risk falling to the sidelines, losing talent and credibility.

"1E's growth in the first half of the year was driven by our team's dedication to building a DEX platform that helps organizations improve the digital experience of employees -- regardless of where they're working from -- by providing analytics and automation to fix problems in real-time," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "As we look to the future, organizations will continue to need tools that seamlessly integrate with existing systems, enhance the remote experience, and provide better security and remediation tactics. With the progress made this year, 1E is set up to be the DEX leader for the top global enterprises."

1E's achievements in the first half of 2022 include:

Key executive appointments across customer success, product, technology and sales, including a new Chief Marketing Officer, new Chief Technology Officer, and new Chief Customer Officer.

across customer success, product, technology and sales, including a new Chief Marketing Officer, new Chief Technology Officer, and new Chief Customer Officer. The inaugural launch of its industry report , Digital Employee Experience in the Enterprise: Progress, Patterns, and Gaps, to further understand and measure the role of IT teams and DEX in today's hybrid work environments.

, Digital Employee Experience in the Enterprise: Progress, Patterns, and Gaps, to further understand and measure the role of IT teams and DEX in today's hybrid work environments. Being named a leader in The Forrester Wave: End-User Experience Management (EUEM), Q3 2022 report and being named a representative vendor in Gartner's August 2022 Market Guide for DEX Tools

in report and being named a representative vendor in Gartner's August 2022 Growth in autonomous remediations with over 3000 publicly available or client-developed automation scripts and instructions in use.

with over 3000 publicly available or client-developed automation scripts and instructions in use. Full platform migration to SaaS with three new solutions -- Visibility, Control, Compliance, Digital Experience Observability, and Service Desk Automation -- designed for common customer use cases and pain points.

"Before we had the 1E Experience Analytics, we thought we understood our environment and what was driving resource utilization on our PCs, and in turn what was causing user experience issues," said Michael Carson, a pharmaceutical DEX leader. "Only after we incorporated 1E into our approach, and were able to extract data, could we really generate meaningful conversations with our employees about how to fix ongoing tension points and remove digital friction."

Later this month, 1E will kick off The DEX Leaders Forum, a global roadshow bringing together digital employee experience and end-user computing experts to discuss how their organizations create productive, positive digital experiences by ensuring their technology never stops serving employees. Participants will leave the roadshow with an understanding of how DEX technology can be used to provide better employee experiences and make endpoints and the organization more secure -- all while reducing overall IT costs and providing a positive ROI on DEX technology investments. More information about the DEX Leaders Forum can be found at 1E.com.

About 1E

Approximately 400 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

