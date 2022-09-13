

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Strata Oncology, Inc. announced expansion of its clinical collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) in the Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies, or Strata PATH trial. Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations.



Pfizer will provide Braftovi, Mektovi, and Lorbrena for up to six new cohorts of patients with early-stage lung, melanoma, colorectal, and other cancers who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment.







