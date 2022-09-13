Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, September 13
Karelian Diamond Resources PLC
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
13 September 2022
Holding(s) in Company
Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 13 September 2022 that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 4,801,690 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to approximately 7.01% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
