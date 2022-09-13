Global Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market Thriving To Reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 8.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market" by Types (Calcium, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Glucosamine-Chondroitin, Collagen, and Others), Forms (Capsules, Tablets/Pills, Liquid, and Powder), End-users (Infants, Adults, Senior Citizen, and Pregnant Women), Distribution Channels (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Health & Beauty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Online), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 8.2% by the end of 2030. The global bone & joint health supplements market growth is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of bone and joint diseases among them.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

GSK-Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

A&Z Pharmaceutical

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Herbalife International

Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical

Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc.

Nature's Bounty

Bayer AG

ADM

BASF SE

Procter & Gamble

Amway (Nutrilite)

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market

In terms of types, the global bone & joint health supplements market is segmented into calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin d, vitamin k, glucosamine-chondroitin, collagen, and others. The calcium segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for calcium supplements. Patients with calcium deficiency and hypocalcemia require specific treatment. This treatment involves oral calcium and vitamin D supplements.

Based on forms, the global bone & joint health supplements market is segmented into capsules, tablets/pills, liquid, and powder. The capsules segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing preference for capsule-based health supplements. Nutrients in capsule form are readily digested compared to other supplement forms and are more effectively absorbed by the body.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population in the region. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness and massive R&D program for health supplements in the region, are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

· The bone & joint health supplements market in the Asia Pacific is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the growing health-conscious population and increasing spending on health supplements. The market in China is expected to expand to USD 3 billion by 2030, due to the increasing government initiatives for healthcare awareness.

North market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, due to the presence of several key players in the region.

The Infants segment has enormous growth potential during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for health supplements including minerals and vitamins to acquire strong bones.

The online segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years, owing to the door-step delivery facility and easy return processes offered by the online platform to enhance customers' experience.

Key players in the market entering into collaborations and partnerships to expand their consumer base. In February 2022 , Amway India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with prominent research institutes in India , IIT-Bombay to conduct extensive research on health supplements. The collaborative agreement aims to use a variety of cutting-edge techniques to comprehend how plant nutrients interact with human physiology. The company introduced a jelly-based health supplement under the Nutrilite name.

Read 211 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market" by Types (Calcium, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Glucosamine-Chondroitin, Collagen, and Others), Forms (Capsules, Tablets/Pills, Liquid, and Powder), End-users (Infants, Adults, Senior Citizen, and Pregnant Women), Distribution Channels (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Health & Beauty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Online), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2030

Key Segments Covered

Types

Calcium

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Glucosamine-Chondroitin

Collagen

Others

Forms

Capsules

Tablets/Pills

Liquid

Powder

End-users

Infants

Adults

Senior Citizen

Pregnant Women

Distribution Channels

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

