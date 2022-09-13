Claim.MD Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Achievement Demonstrates the Leading Electronic Data Interchange Clearinghouse's Commitment to Providing the Highest Level of Security and Confidentiality

PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, today announced that they have earned the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. In achieving SOC 2, Claim.MD assures stakeholders that it has implemented stringent privacy and security procedures and controls established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

"News of cyberattacks targeting the healthcare industry continue to litter headlines. Which is why it is critical that any stakeholder who processes patient information take the necessary steps to mitigate risk of breach or attack. Attaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a clear demonstration of our ongoing commitment to current and future customers when it comes to the privacy and security procedures we've implemented," said Rob Stuart, founder and president, Claim.MD. "As a service organization that processes sensitive patient data, attaining SOC 2 certification assures our customers and the patients they serve that we are taking all steps to provide the highest level of confidentiality and control."

SOC examinations, conducted by independent, third-party auditors, allow organizations to disclose their business control activities and processes, which in turn, provides independent assurance to customers, prospects and financial statement auditors that their processes and controls are sound. SOC 2 reports focus on a business's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of a system. Claim.MD engaged with A-LIGN, an industry-recognized leader in security compliance audits, to complete their rigorous and comprehensive SOC 2 Type 2 evaluation - based on the trust services criteria relevant to security and confidentiality.

A-LIGN completed their audit of Claim.MD on July 1, 2022.

About Claim.MD

Founded in the early 1980s, Claim.MD is a leading EDI Clearinghouse which processes tens of millions of transactions every month. The company's extensive insurance network links providers to Medicare, Medicaid, Blue, and thousands of commercial insurance companies across the country. Designed with the provider in mind, Claim.MD's cost-effective and robust product and service offerings are designed to meet provider collection goals. The company's system of tools is designed to help providers send clean claims the first time and offer visual tracking to easily see issues and collection trends as industry billing situations change. For more information, visit: https://www.claim.md/

Press Contact:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Claim.MD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715668/ClaimMD-Earns-SOC-2-Type-2-Certification