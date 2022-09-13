Greece awarded 538.4 MW of capacity in its most recent renewables tender last week. This is almost half of the 1 GW renewables capacity that the country planned to award in the auction round. Greece will hold a series of new renewable energy tenders leading up to 2024. The first of these planned auctions was a joint PV and wind power tender on Sept. 5. Greece's energy regulator, RAE, aimed to award 1 GW of solar and wind capacity, but in the end it only handed out 538.4 MW of capacity. The joint tender awarded 14 solar farms, or 372 MW of capacity, and about about 166 MW of wind. The average ...

