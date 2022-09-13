Tongwei has secured a long-term polysilicon supply deal with JinkoSolar, while Chint, JA Solar, and JinkoSolar have agreed to supply their products for a 1 GW solar park now under development in the Sichuan province.Tongwei secured a long-term polysilicon supply contract with JinkoSolar. Under the terms of the deal, Jinko will buy up to 382,800 metric tons (MTs) of polysilicon from Tongwei between September 2022 and December 2026. The purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis, while the purchase/sales quantities are mutually binding. The deal is the second major supply contract that ...

