Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Ascension 7 Media, the Hong Kong-based firm offering commercial storytelling and digital content, has announced that it will be mobilizing its new platform as a means of boosting fan engagement for artists. It is setting out to achieve this through a variety of ways, such as incorporating artist avatars into its virtual worlds, offering linked NFT collectibles and integrating artists into its plotlines.

Since the pandemic instigated worldwide restrictions on touring and live performances, many artists lost their primary sources of income. The popularity of streaming has eclipsed physical album sales through digital downloads, CDs and Vinyls. Reports have shown that artists on average receive less than half a cent per stream, which significantly reduces the possibility of smaller artists being able to make a living via these platforms.

Furthermore, studies have highlighted that only the top 1% of artists receive 90% of all streams. It is just the top 0.8% of well-known artists that earn an average of $50,000 per year from streaming. This has led to more artists looking for alternative income channels in order to remain in the business. Ascension 7 Media is aiming to help these artists by opening up new means of promotion, revenue and fan engagement.

The company has unveiled that it will be striving to accomplish this through its 'content hubs', which will involve the creation of virtual worlds that combine various aspects such as narrative storytelling, gaming and blockchain technology. For instance, one world could be a virtual reconstruction of London, and the user has to navigate the map to unlock clues that are linked to a particular TV series.

As part of this platform, a senior official from Ascension 7 Media highlighted how artists will be able to have virtual avatars inserted into the digital worlds and narratives. Aside from showcasing their music and writing songs to soundtrack the plotlines, this platform will aim to go a step further; it will actively use artists' music as clues that users must decipher in order to unlock special features.

In addition to this, Ascension 7 Media will ultimately enable artists to create songs that are linked to winnable NFTs, which can then be traded and sold by users. Merchandise and other artist-related content will also be linked to NFTs, giving users exclusive access to items from their favorite musicians.

In doing so, Ascension 7 Media is aspiring to reduce the career-defining power that is currently given to music streaming services, and which can provide a barrier to independent, up-and-coming artists. Due to the lingering after-effects of the pandemic, 62% of the music community is still experiencing financial difficulty. NFTs are presenting an increasingly popular means of generating additional income for artists, with some albums now being released as exclusive NFTs.

"At Ascension 7 Media, we have big ambitions to use the rising prominence of NFTs and blockchain technology as a way of helping artists to climb up the industry ladder, thereby removing some of the obstacles that currently sit in the way. Our content hubs will incorporate a whole host of different forms of media, and this will not only open up unique opportunities for artists, but also for small businesses and brands that are seeking exposure," concludes Derek Christiaanse, founder of Ascension 7 Media.



