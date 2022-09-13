Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the start of its first distribution collaboration for the sale of the Ikoniscope20 Digital Fluorescence Microscope Solution in the Eastern European Market.

As announced during the IPO of Ikonisys, the commercialization strategy of Ikonisys will focus on a direct non-direct sales model, being direct with its own sales force in the United States and major European countries, and working with qualified distributors that have a strong market presence in the field of Molecular Pathology in their respective markets. The partnership with BioVendor will focus on their home-markets, Czech and Slovak Republics, at first, with the potential to extend the collaboration to Austria and the United Kingdom at a later time.

Following the execution of the distribution collaboration agreement, BioVendor will present the Ikoniscope20 System at the 55thAnnual Cytogenetics and Genetic Conference in Prague, Czech Republic, on September 15 and 16 2022.

Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys, said: "We are very happy to have entered into a partnership with BioVendor, a very reputable distributor and diagnostics manufacturer with strong market presence in the Eastern European and other European markets. This first assignment of a distributor confirms the feasibility of our business model and demonstrates our commercial traction. We are very confident that the collaboration with BioVendor will show significant impact on the utilization of the Ikoniscope20 System in molecular pathology labs in the Eastern European market."

Eva Svobodova, Business Director of BioVendor, said:

"We appreciate the trust and the opportunity given by Ikonisys. We are passionate in setting up new standards in IVD market. Together with Ikonisys we are able to offer a great and innovative solution for molecular pathologists. We are looking forward to extend our current solution based on professional knowledge of Ikonisys and BioVendor LM."

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

About BioVendor LM

At BioVendor LM, we offer an attractive portfolio of established and innovative products and technologies for clinical biochemistry, immunology, hematology, microbiology, molecular biology and POCT. We pay attention to excellent technical support and professional consulting from the selection of a specific product to a comprehensive design for laboratory automation. We believe that modern diagnostics contributes to more successful treatment of patients. Within the BioVendor Group, we cooperate on the development of innovative products and introduce them into laboratory practice.

In addition to the headquarters in the Czech Republic, we are also represented in Slovakia. BioVendor Slovakia s.r.o. offers customers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services from the distribution of diagnostic kits to turnkey laboratory equipment. BioVendor LM together with Ikonisys will participate in the National Congress of the Society of Medical Genetics and Genomics CLS JEP on 15th and 16th September at the Wellness Hotel STEP in Prague.

