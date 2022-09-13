Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
WKN: A3DQCT ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Ticker-Symbol: L5Q 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
16:24 Uhr
8,110 Euro
-0,130
-1,58 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.09.2022 | 18:16
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022

DJ Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022 13-Sep-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial schedule 2022

Charwood Energy, (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), specialised in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces the dates of its upcoming financial releases for fiscal year 2022.

Financial releases for fiscal year 2022 (after close): - 28 September: Half-year 2022 revenue - 26 October: Half-year 2022 results

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY        ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
               Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 on the promising pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also engaged in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification plants aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar, carbon certificates to industrial customers, through direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris ((ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE).

Find out more: https://investir.charwood.energy/en

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1441717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1441717 13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

