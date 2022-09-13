

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid casualties in the United States have fell by 20 percent and the number of positive cases by 24 percent in the last fortnight, as per the New York Times' latest data.



With 444 additional deaths reporting on Monday, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,050,845, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



69366 new infections on the same day took the total U.S. Covid cases to 95,327,751.



Florida reported the most number of deaths - 176 - while Texas reported most cases - 15,520.



1483 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,516,759.



93,340,375 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals report a 10 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 8 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 34,404. 4,181 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 12 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 224,367,691 Americans, or 67.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92.1 percent of people above 65.



48.6 percent of the eligible population, or 108,953,688 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







