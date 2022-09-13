

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.09.2022 / 19:26 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Denis O'Sullivan



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility

b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited

b) LEI 635400JEXIKOXRYQZ534

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code "A" Shares. Identification code is not applicable as these shares are not listed. b) Nature of the transaction Spin-out of 2,742 shares in Glanbia plc to Denis O'Sullivan from Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited in consideration for the cancellation of 768 "A" shares in Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction No. Price(s) Volume(s) Transaction Type 1 Spin-out of 2,742 shares in Glanbia plc to Denis O'Sullivan based on the Glanbia plc share price of €12.48 at the close of business on 12 September 2022.

768 Disposal d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price(s) Volume(s) Spin-out of 2,742 shares in Glanbia plc to Denis O'Sullivan based on the Glanbia plc share price of €12.48 at the close of business on 12 September 2022.

768





e) Date of the transaction

2022-09-13 - 9:00 A.M. UTC

f) Place of the transaction Kilkenny



g) Additional Information





