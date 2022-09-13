RevoLand is a blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena game that combines players' techniques. Recently, the company launched the first E-sports GameFi 2.0 in the industry.

Singapore City, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - RevoLand is a newly established blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. In the recent development, the company has expanded its services by launching E-Sports in the GameFi ecology.

RevoLand focused on the functional construction of game diversity. Upon consideration, RevoLand introduced the e-sports mode into GameFi for the first time, opening the GameFi 2.0 era.

RevoLand has been designed to combine players' techniques and teamwork to challenge themselves in multiple game modes. Revoland is a product that integrates the advantages of traditional mobile games with a degree of completion and entertainment, creating a 'social gaming experience' and useful model.

Games tending to be e-sports have become normal.

Revoland, as a Gamifi 2.0 project with specific requirements for players' skills, yields an opportunity for other e-sports events. In Revoland, players will be animal heroes searching for treasures in a mysterious country. There are many different gameplays and maps in the game. Revoland emphasizes hero matching, skill casting, positioning operation, and fair battles.

Lately, Revoland has carried out a reform of the game battle mode in September. The game changed from random matching mode to free team room mode. The change of room mode is to improve the deflation of currency, plan for the project's long term, and reform the direction of PVP esports in an all-around way. This update solves the possible problems of plug-ins and AI robots in the game, ensuring players' gaming experience and providing strong support for further promoting e-sports.

Furthermore, RevoLand possesses the following features:

Traditional Game Users: It offers three free heroes at the very beginning as an introduction to the game, so gamers don't have to purchase a mystery box to join the game with users unfamiliar with the operation of blockchain wallets. Open-for-visitor mode: It allows people to experience the game without having to bind their wallets, solving the problem of the high threshold for traditional game users to enter the Web3 game. Two modes of Gameplay: There are two gameplay modes: a bounty race and an entertainment race. Users in bounty races can earn more Land. But free heroes cannot participate in bounty races to earn more Land.

Players can improve their game skills and participate in e-sports events. Revoland has added randomness and props mechanisms, such as sandstorms and Rubik's cube. RevoLand changes the map every hour, adding gameplay to the game itself.

The development of the economic model of Revoland Tokenomic 2.0 yields the input that can introduce external assets and non-monetary revenue output. The critical point in its design is to resolve the contradiction between new players' demand and new tokens' supply and to pay attention to the efficiency of using currency and game resources.

About Revoland

RevoLand is a crypto platform developed by UK-based company Chain X Game. It functions as a blockchain-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, in which players can gather friends to form teams, fight against others, and win games through individual skills to obtain Tokens.

