FundYourFX is the first proprietary trading firm to donate 10% of its own 50-50 profit share. They will keep 40% of the profit and donate 10% to four charities. Their traders can also join in by donating 10% of their profit share. If the trader agrees, the charity gets 20% of the profits.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) -FundYourFX Supports Charities. With the success FundYourFX had, it has given them the means to launch charitable donations to raise money and awareness for others in need. FundYourFX has chosen to donate to organizations that work to protect the environment, end world hunger, stop child abuse, and encourage financial literacy. As part of their commitment to these four causes, they will collaborate with multiple charities on each issue, rather than focusing on any one group alone.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/136792_b7516c43d4948bc3_001full.jpg

One of FundYourFX's most profitable traders, Syed Ahmed, has made it his mission to help other potential traders in impoverished countries who are struggling with capital. He has assisted them in completing their trading challenges and has paid for their accounts. He wishes to establish a trading community that will assist one another and fosters the same winning mentality so that they may support themselves financially through trading.

Strong social consciences are crucial for individuals like Syed Ahmed and businesses like FundYourFX because they understand that it is possible to generate profit and contribute to society at the same time. It is their sincere desire that this will inspire others in the same industry to lend a hand to those in need, thereby improving the quality of life for all concerned.

About FundYourFX

How did this all start? FundYourFX was founded as a necessity to bring instant funding with real funds, without the need for trading challenges. In February 2021, FundYourFX was born with the goal of providing the best funded trading program available. Founded by traders and market experts, FundYourFX recognized early that most funding programs aren't appealing to talented traders. They don't want to waste time with challenges. They want to start trading with real funds from the start. By providing the capital to these talented traders, FundYourFX works with institutional clients from the broad area of finance. With the help of their instant funding, talented traders receive real funds with a fair profit split and not be reliable for any potential losses.

Funded Trading Programs

As their popularity grows rapidly, they now offer three funding programs, Starter, Standard, and Professional. Each program offers a different starting capital to suit different kinds of traders. What sets FundYourFX apart from the competitions are:

Fully funded account with real funds

Instant funding without trading challenge

50% profit share

Up to $1M scaling plan

No liability for losses

No restrictive rules.

Trade from anywhere in the world

24/7 personal support





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/136792_b7516c43d4948bc3_002full.jpg

Company Info:

FundYourFX is registered and operates out of London, United Kingdom. For more information about FundYourFX, visit https://www.fundyourfx.com. For inquiries, contact customer support at info@fundyourfx.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Company Name - FundYourFX

Contact Person: Alex Firdaus

Email - info@fundyourfx.com

Phone - (+44) 330 551 9966

Website - www.fundyourfx.com

Location - London, United Kingdom

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136792