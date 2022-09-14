TGS ASA: TGS Presenting Today at Pareto Securities Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway (14 September 2022) - Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS ASA, is presenting today at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo.

Please find the presentation attached.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

Attachment