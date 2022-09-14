Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919493 ISIN: NO0003078800 Ticker-Symbol: TGC 
Tradegate
13.09.22
19:10 Uhr
15,880 Euro
+0,230
+1,47 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,55015,74007:26
15,59015,71013.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2022 | 07:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: TGS Presenting Today at Pareto Securities Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway (14 September 2022) - Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS ASA, is presenting today at Pareto Securities' Energy Conference in Oslo.

Please find the presentation attached.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment

  • TGS Presentation_Pareto Energy Conference 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d214299e-1521-4b7f-818a-94418b776e06)

TGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.