

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer price figures for August. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 10.2 percent from 10.1 percent in July.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.1508 against the greenback, 165.50 against the yen, 1.1508 against the franc and 0.8675 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.







