Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 110,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 334.0083 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 337 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 330 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,001,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,089,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 273 334.00 08:40:41 00060964329TRLO0 LSE 434 334.00 08:40:41 00060964330TRLO0 LSE 383 334.00 08:40:43 00060964334TRLO0 LSE 1720 334.50 08:52:42 00060964784TRLO0 LSE 25000 334.50 08:55:34 00060964855TRLO0 LSE 680 335.50 09:09:44 00060965427TRLO0 LSE 1128 335.50 09:09:44 00060965428TRLO0 LSE 1657 335.00 09:09:44 00060965429TRLO0 LSE 1715 335.00 09:09:44 00060965430TRLO0 LSE 1875 334.00 09:13:01 00060965515TRLO0 LSE 1004 334.00 09:21:09 00060965749TRLO0 LSE 695 334.00 09:21:09 00060965750TRLO0 LSE 32 333.50 09:31:49 00060966076TRLO0 LSE 384 333.50 09:40:58 00060966458TRLO0 LSE 406 333.00 10:01:03 00060967244TRLO0 LSE 1272 334.00 10:07:29 00060967452TRLO0 LSE 585 334.00 10:07:29 00060967453TRLO0 LSE 84 334.00 10:12:29 00060967587TRLO0 LSE 48 334.00 10:12:29 00060967588TRLO0 LSE 1085 333.50 10:15:02 00060967658TRLO0 LSE 486 333.50 10:15:02 00060967659TRLO0 LSE 867 333.50 10:15:02 00060967660TRLO0 LSE 1051 333.50 10:20:07 00060967832TRLO0 LSE 496 333.50 10:20:07 00060967833TRLO0 LSE 372 333.50 10:26:40 00060968023TRLO0 LSE 253 333.50 10:26:40 00060968024TRLO0 LSE 372 333.50 10:27:45 00060968072TRLO0 LSE 1200 333.00 10:30:39 00060968140TRLO0 LSE 546 333.00 10:30:39 00060968141TRLO0 LSE 6933 334.00 11:34:41 00060970192TRLO0 LSE 2130 335.00 11:34:46 00060970195TRLO0 LSE 1573 334.50 11:35:07 00060970220TRLO0 LSE 220 334.50 11:35:07 00060970221TRLO0 LSE 284 336.00 11:44:07 00060970622TRLO0 LSE 1444 336.00 11:44:07 00060970623TRLO0 LSE 1743 336.00 11:55:14 00060971012TRLO0 LSE 278 336.00 11:55:14 00060971013TRLO0 LSE 500 336.00 11:55:14 00060971014TRLO0 LSE 884 336.00 11:55:14 00060971015TRLO0 LSE 243 336.50 12:34:18 00060972304TRLO0 LSE 1304 336.50 12:34:18 00060972305TRLO0 LSE 204 336.50 12:34:18 00060972306TRLO0 LSE 467 337.00 13:02:45 00060973583TRLO0 LSE 1427 337.00 13:02:45 00060973584TRLO0 LSE 1774 337.00 13:02:45 00060973585TRLO0 LSE 1581 337.00 13:06:51 00060973721TRLO0 LSE 24 337.00 13:15:17 00060973937TRLO0 LSE 976 337.00 13:15:17 00060973938TRLO0 LSE 643 337.00 13:15:17 00060973939TRLO0 LSE 442 336.50 13:28:27 00060974394TRLO0 LSE 453 336.50 13:28:27 00060974395TRLO0 LSE 803 335.50 13:30:06 00060974505TRLO0 LSE 1013 335.50 13:30:06 00060974506TRLO0 LSE 152 335.00 13:38:52 00060976194TRLO0 LSE 1713 335.00 13:38:52 00060976195TRLO0 LSE 500 334.00 13:51:28 00060977099TRLO0 LSE 1110 334.00 13:51:28 00060977100TRLO0 LSE 372 334.00 13:59:18 00060977658TRLO0 LSE 13 334.00 13:59:18 00060977659TRLO0 LSE 345 334.00 13:59:18 00060977660TRLO0 LSE 117 334.00 13:59:18 00060977661TRLO0 LSE 43 333.50 14:04:02 00060978091TRLO0 LSE 932 333.50 14:04:02 00060978092TRLO0 LSE 282 333.50 14:04:02 00060978093TRLO0 LSE 1437 333.00 14:13:33 00060979031TRLO0 LSE 428 333.00 14:13:33 00060979032TRLO0 LSE 1776 332.50 14:22:28 00060980372TRLO0 LSE 1316 332.50 14:30:04 00060981050TRLO0 LSE 492 332.50 14:30:04 00060981051TRLO0 LSE 801 333.00 14:35:54 00060981409TRLO0 LSE 146 333.00 14:35:54 00060981410TRLO0 LSE 709 333.00 14:35:54 00060981411TRLO0 LSE 1309 333.50 14:42:24 00060981953TRLO0 LSE 418 333.50 14:42:24 00060981954TRLO0 LSE 625 333.50 14:56:27 00060982819TRLO0 LSE 1273 333.50 14:56:27 00060982820TRLO0 LSE 237 333.50 14:56:48 00060982839TRLO0 LSE 1657 333.50 15:00:48 00060983104TRLO0 LSE 500 333.50 15:00:48 00060983105TRLO0 LSE 500 333.50 15:00:48 00060983106TRLO0 LSE 806 333.50 15:00:48 00060983107TRLO0 LSE 40 332.50 15:08:28 00060983714TRLO0 LSE 372 332.50 15:08:28 00060983715TRLO0 LSE 440 332.50 15:08:28 00060983716TRLO0 LSE 10 332.50 15:15:02 00060984176TRLO0 LSE 1500 332.50 15:15:02 00060984177TRLO0 LSE 143 332.50 15:15:02 00060984178TRLO0 LSE 1628 332.00 15:26:57 00060985099TRLO0 LSE 1232 331.50 15:32:06 00060985465TRLO0 LSE 36 331.50 15:32:06 00060985466TRLO0 LSE 611 331.50 15:32:06 00060985467TRLO0 LSE 178 331.50 15:40:56 00060986182TRLO0 LSE 1500 331.50 15:40:56 00060986183TRLO0 LSE 100 331.50 15:40:56 00060986184TRLO0 LSE 98 331.50 15:40:56 00060986185TRLO0 LSE 1835 331.00 15:50:20 00060986870TRLO0 LSE 1624 331.00 15:55:00 00060987151TRLO0 LSE 700 330.50 16:00:08 00060987444TRLO0 LSE 411 330.50 16:00:08 00060987445TRLO0 LSE 357 330.50 16:00:08 00060987446TRLO0 LSE 177 330.50 16:00:08 00060987447TRLO0 LSE 467 330.00 16:11:19 00060988565TRLO0 LSE 451 330.00 16:13:51 00060988876TRLO0 LSE 471 330.00 16:16:21 00060989164TRLO0 LSE 91 330.50 16:18:43 00060989367TRLO0 LSE 6 330.50 16:18:43 00060989368TRLO0 LSE 18 330.50 16:18:43 00060989369TRLO0 LSE 38 330.50 16:18:43 00060989370TRLO0 LSE 77 330.50 16:18:43 00060989371TRLO0 LSE 1341 330.50 16:19:29 00060989407TRLO0 LSE 593 330.50 16:19:29 00060989408TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com