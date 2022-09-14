Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.09.22
08:04 Uhr
3,740 Euro
-0,040
-1,06 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.09.2022 | 08:16
55 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 13

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 110,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 334.0083 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 337 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 330 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,001,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 236,089,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
273334.00 08:40:4100060964329TRLO0LSE
434334.00 08:40:4100060964330TRLO0LSE
383334.00 08:40:4300060964334TRLO0LSE
1720334.50 08:52:4200060964784TRLO0LSE
25000334.50 08:55:3400060964855TRLO0LSE
680335.50 09:09:4400060965427TRLO0LSE
1128335.50 09:09:4400060965428TRLO0LSE
1657335.00 09:09:4400060965429TRLO0LSE
1715335.00 09:09:4400060965430TRLO0LSE
1875334.00 09:13:0100060965515TRLO0LSE
1004334.00 09:21:0900060965749TRLO0LSE
695334.00 09:21:0900060965750TRLO0LSE
32333.50 09:31:4900060966076TRLO0LSE
384333.50 09:40:5800060966458TRLO0LSE
406333.00 10:01:0300060967244TRLO0LSE
1272334.00 10:07:2900060967452TRLO0LSE
585334.00 10:07:2900060967453TRLO0LSE
84334.00 10:12:2900060967587TRLO0LSE
48334.00 10:12:2900060967588TRLO0LSE
1085333.50 10:15:0200060967658TRLO0LSE
486333.50 10:15:0200060967659TRLO0LSE
867333.50 10:15:0200060967660TRLO0LSE
1051333.50 10:20:0700060967832TRLO0LSE
496333.50 10:20:0700060967833TRLO0LSE
372333.50 10:26:4000060968023TRLO0LSE
253333.50 10:26:4000060968024TRLO0LSE
372333.50 10:27:4500060968072TRLO0LSE
1200333.00 10:30:3900060968140TRLO0LSE
546333.00 10:30:3900060968141TRLO0LSE
6933334.00 11:34:4100060970192TRLO0LSE
2130335.00 11:34:4600060970195TRLO0LSE
1573334.50 11:35:0700060970220TRLO0LSE
220334.50 11:35:0700060970221TRLO0LSE
284336.00 11:44:0700060970622TRLO0LSE
1444336.00 11:44:0700060970623TRLO0LSE
1743336.00 11:55:1400060971012TRLO0LSE
278336.00 11:55:1400060971013TRLO0LSE
500336.00 11:55:1400060971014TRLO0LSE
884336.00 11:55:1400060971015TRLO0LSE
243336.50 12:34:1800060972304TRLO0LSE
1304336.50 12:34:1800060972305TRLO0LSE
204336.50 12:34:1800060972306TRLO0LSE
467337.00 13:02:4500060973583TRLO0LSE
1427337.00 13:02:4500060973584TRLO0LSE
1774337.00 13:02:4500060973585TRLO0LSE
1581337.00 13:06:5100060973721TRLO0LSE
24337.00 13:15:1700060973937TRLO0LSE
976337.00 13:15:1700060973938TRLO0LSE
643337.00 13:15:1700060973939TRLO0LSE
442336.50 13:28:2700060974394TRLO0LSE
453336.50 13:28:2700060974395TRLO0LSE
803335.50 13:30:0600060974505TRLO0LSE
1013335.50 13:30:0600060974506TRLO0LSE
152335.00 13:38:5200060976194TRLO0LSE
1713335.00 13:38:5200060976195TRLO0LSE
500334.00 13:51:2800060977099TRLO0LSE
1110334.00 13:51:2800060977100TRLO0LSE
372334.00 13:59:1800060977658TRLO0LSE
13334.00 13:59:1800060977659TRLO0LSE
345334.00 13:59:1800060977660TRLO0LSE
117334.00 13:59:1800060977661TRLO0LSE
43333.50 14:04:0200060978091TRLO0LSE
932333.50 14:04:0200060978092TRLO0LSE
282333.50 14:04:0200060978093TRLO0LSE
1437333.00 14:13:3300060979031TRLO0LSE
428333.00 14:13:3300060979032TRLO0LSE
1776332.50 14:22:2800060980372TRLO0LSE
1316332.50 14:30:0400060981050TRLO0LSE
492332.50 14:30:0400060981051TRLO0LSE
801333.00 14:35:5400060981409TRLO0LSE
146333.00 14:35:5400060981410TRLO0LSE
709333.00 14:35:5400060981411TRLO0LSE
1309333.50 14:42:2400060981953TRLO0LSE
418333.50 14:42:2400060981954TRLO0LSE
625333.50 14:56:2700060982819TRLO0LSE
1273333.50 14:56:2700060982820TRLO0LSE
237333.50 14:56:4800060982839TRLO0LSE
1657333.50 15:00:4800060983104TRLO0LSE
500333.50 15:00:4800060983105TRLO0LSE
500333.50 15:00:4800060983106TRLO0LSE
806333.50 15:00:4800060983107TRLO0LSE
40332.50 15:08:2800060983714TRLO0LSE
372332.50 15:08:2800060983715TRLO0LSE
440332.50 15:08:2800060983716TRLO0LSE
10332.50 15:15:0200060984176TRLO0LSE
1500332.50 15:15:0200060984177TRLO0LSE
143332.50 15:15:0200060984178TRLO0LSE
1628332.00 15:26:5700060985099TRLO0LSE
1232331.50 15:32:0600060985465TRLO0LSE
36331.50 15:32:0600060985466TRLO0LSE
611331.50 15:32:0600060985467TRLO0LSE
178331.50 15:40:5600060986182TRLO0LSE
1500331.50 15:40:5600060986183TRLO0LSE
100331.50 15:40:5600060986184TRLO0LSE
98331.50 15:40:5600060986185TRLO0LSE
1835331.00 15:50:2000060986870TRLO0LSE
1624331.00 15:55:0000060987151TRLO0LSE
700330.50 16:00:0800060987444TRLO0LSE
411330.50 16:00:0800060987445TRLO0LSE
357330.50 16:00:0800060987446TRLO0LSE
177330.50 16:00:0800060987447TRLO0LSE
467330.00 16:11:1900060988565TRLO0LSE
451330.00 16:13:5100060988876TRLO0LSE
471330.00 16:16:2100060989164TRLO0LSE
91330.50 16:18:4300060989367TRLO0LSE
6330.50 16:18:4300060989368TRLO0LSE
18330.50 16:18:4300060989369TRLO0LSE
38330.50 16:18:4300060989370TRLO0LSE
77330.50 16:18:4300060989371TRLO0LSE
1341330.50 16:19:2900060989407TRLO0LSE
593330.50 16:19:2900060989408TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
