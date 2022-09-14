Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Nochmal große Kurschance, nochmal Rallye!? – Triggermeldung antizipativ…
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

14 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 September 2022 it purchased a total of 71,351 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           46,351     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0220     GBP0.8830 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9650     GBP0.8400 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9948     GBP0.8602

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,847,211 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
417       1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817124TRDU1 
85        1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817125TRDU1 
1,584      1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817126TRDU1 
1,519      1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817127TRDU1 
216       1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817128TRDU1 
159       1.0220        XDUB     08:25:55      00026817129TRDU1 
1,931      1.0160        XDUB     08:44:08      00026817437TRDU1 
717       1.0120        XDUB     09:10:54      00026817937TRDU1 
1,274      1.0120        XDUB     09:10:54      00026817938TRDU1 
1,680      1.0060        XDUB     10:04:18      00026818287TRDU1 
2,038      1.0060        XDUB     10:04:18      00026818285TRDU1 
351       1.0060        XDUB     10:04:18      00026818286TRDU1 
258       0.9960        XDUB     10:15:24      00026818383TRDU1 
1,528      0.9960        XDUB     10:15:25      00026818384TRDU1 
1,883      1.0020        XDUB     11:23:34      00026819271TRDU1 
2,092      1.0020        XDUB     11:23:50      00026819281TRDU1 
47        1.0060        XDUB     12:27:06      00026819642TRDU1 
366       1.0060        XDUB     12:27:52      00026819645TRDU1 
781       1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819719TRDU1 
94        1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819717TRDU1 
159       1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819718TRDU1 
2,186      1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819713TRDU1 
367       1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819714TRDU1 
1,781      1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819715TRDU1 
757       1.0060        XDUB     12:45:06      00026819716TRDU1 
1,808      1.0020        XDUB     13:30:30      00026820008TRDU1 
1,861      1.0020        XDUB     13:30:30      00026820006TRDU1 
139       1.0020        XDUB     13:30:30      00026820007TRDU1 
159       1.0020        XDUB     13:30:30      00026820005TRDU1 
179       0.9900        XDUB     14:00:13      00026820418TRDU1 
264       0.9900        XDUB     14:00:13      00026820419TRDU1 
948       0.9900        XDUB     14:00:13      00026820420TRDU1 
14        0.9900        XDUB     14:00:13      00026820421TRDU1 
1,996      0.9870        XDUB     14:13:10      00026820493TRDU1 
2,119      0.9820        XDUB     14:26:14      00026820529TRDU1 
2,052      0.9760        XDUB     14:38:23      00026820596TRDU1 
2,321      0.9700        XDUB     14:53:08      00026820722TRDU1 
2,015      0.9700        XDUB     15:14:51      00026820841TRDU1 
1,325      0.9700        XDUB     15:25:45      00026820904TRDU1 
641       0.9700        XDUB     15:25:45      00026820905TRDU1 
1,379      0.9700        XDUB     15:32:45      00026820958TRDU1 
714       0.9700        XDUB     15:32:45      00026820959TRDU1 
1,230      0.9650        XDUB     15:58:18      00026821179TRDU1 
917       0.9650        XDUB     16:04:00      00026821241TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,322      0.8830        XLON     08:27:18      00026817149TRDU1 
2        0.8730        XLON     09:20:54      00026817997TRDU1 
2,232      0.8730        XLON     09:20:54      00026817998TRDU1 
2,215      0.8700        XLON     10:04:18      00026818284TRDU1 
393       0.8700        XLON     11:22:02      00026819268TRDU1 
1,960      0.8700        XLON     11:22:02      00026819267TRDU1 
2,413      0.8720        XLON     12:45:06      00026819712TRDU1 
2,197      0.8680        XLON     13:29:13      00026819990TRDU1 
2,173      0.8590        XLON     13:58:49      00026820386TRDU1 
617       0.8490        XLON     14:34:11      00026820576TRDU1 
2,226      0.8430        XLON     14:43:54      00026820690TRDU1 
25        0.8410        XLON     15:25:20      00026820900TRDU1 
2,297      0.8410        XLON     15:25:45      00026820903TRDU1 
1,076      0.8400        XLON     16:25:30      00026821528TRDU1 
2,852      0.8400        XLON     16:27:55      00026821604TRDU1

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  187907 
EQS News ID:  1441863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
