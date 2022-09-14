

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan core machinery orders unexpectedly rebounded in July driven by a surge in non-manufacturing orders, data published by the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



Core machinery orders advanced 5.3 percent from the previous month, following a 0.9 percent rise in June. Orders were forecast to fall 0.8 percent.



Orders from manufacturers were down 5.4 percent, while demand from non-manufacturers climbed sharply by 15.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in core machinery orders accelerated to 12.8 percent from 6.5 percent in June. Economists had forecast an annual expansion of 6.6 percent.



Overall machinery orders logged a monthly growth of 0.3 percent in July, in contrast to the 2.2 percent fall a month ago.







