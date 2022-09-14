Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
16.09.22
09:54 Uhr
40,100 Euro
-1,700
-4,07 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,15040,40010:12
40,20040,40010:12
PR Newswire
14.09.2022 | 08:40
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Noreco to Present at Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") will today at 15:00 CEST present at Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo. The company presentation is attached and will also be made available at the Company's website: www.noreco.com.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP, Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco-to-present-at-pareto-securities--29th-annual-energy-conference,c3630537

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3630537/1626457.pdf

Noreco Company Presentation - 14 September 2022

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.