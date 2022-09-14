Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022
Disney und der 100-Jahre Metaverse-/NFT-Plan
14.09.2022 | 09:10
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 13

[14.09.22]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BN4GXL6313,157,000.00EUR0115,251,848.788.7597
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0889,958.9888.2896
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0120,498,603.8698.1419
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BMDWWS85139,212.00USD4,890.000015,501,049.01111.3485
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BN0T9H7082,829.00GBP09,177,992.16110.8065
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BKX90X67285,771.00EUR031,071,479.46108.7286
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE00BKX90W5049,069.00CHF05,083,521.58103.5995
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.09.22IE000V6NHO666,158,568.00EUR054,456,002.718.8423
