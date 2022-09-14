Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 13
[14.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,157,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,251,848.78
|8.7597
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|889,958.98
|88.2896
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,498,603.86
|98.1419
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,212.00
|USD
|4,890.0000
|15,501,049.01
|111.3485
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,177,992.16
|110.8065
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|285,771.00
|EUR
|0
|31,071,479.46
|108.7286
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|49,069.00
|CHF
|0
|5,083,521.58
|103.5995
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|54,456,002.71
|8.8423
