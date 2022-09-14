

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), an oil and gas explorer, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half, amidst a rise in revenues, decline in cost of sales, and higher output from its West African portfolio, which drove firm financial performance.



For the six-month period to June, the London-headquartered firm recorded a pre-tax profit of $547.6 million, compared with $213.1 million a year ago.



Post-tax income was at $263.9 million or 17.8 cents per share, higher than last year's $92.7 million or 6.2 cents per share of the first-half of 2021. Operating earnings stood at $696.2 million as against $369.5 million of the previous fiscal.



Cost of sales fell to $225.4 million from $405.7 million for the same period of 2021.



The energy firm generated revenues of $845.7 million, higher than $726.8 million during the corresponding period of previous year.



Commenting on the company's proposed merger with Capricorn, Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil, said: 'The Board of Tullow remains fully committed to the merger with Capricorn which continues to be recommended by both the Tullow and Capricorn Boards on the current terms. We firmly believe that the proposed merger has the potential for material value creation by implementing a combined business plan which accelerates investment in key projects and delivers very significant synergies.'



On June 1, Tullow Oil had said that it agreed with Capricorn Energy for an all-share merger to form a major African energy firm.







