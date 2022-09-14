DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6186
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4688766
CODE: LESG LN
ISIN: LU1769088581
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 187924 EQS News ID: 1441967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441967&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 14, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)