NEW KALEIDO SCORES AND CHAMPION VENDORS ANNOUNCED FOR STEERING OF ROAMING, SPONSORED ROAMING, ROAMING HUBS, IPX, ROAMING ANALYTICS VAS, DATA FINANCIAL CLEARING, FRAUD MANAGEMENT SECURITY CATEGORIES.

Kaleido Intelligence, a leading roaming market research and consulting firm, has announced its latest Roaming Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for mobile roaming vendors and service providers across 7 different product categories.

BICS, IBASIS, MOBILEUM, SYNIVERSE VODAFONE ROAMING SERVICES ARE RECOGNISED AS LEADING CHAMPION ROAMING VENDORS BY KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE. THE ATTACHED IMAGE SHOWS THOSE VENDORS ASSESSED AS CHAMPIONS. 12 VENDORS ACHIEVED THIS ASSESSMENT, FROM 41 VENDORS ASSESSED OVER A 4 MONTH RESEARCH PERIOD. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Roaming Vendor Hub -2022 research analysed 41 leading roaming vendors and wholesale providers. It includes an in-depth assessment of the service offerings and updated Kaleido Scores for all companies. Kaleido's approach focused on categorising vendors according to their product leadership, identifying companies' unique market positioning, problem-solving capabilities, innovation leadership, and finally, how vendors are positioned to meet MNO/MVNO needs and requirements.

The research is the culmination of more than 4-months' worth of research, including product demos, questionnaires, and detailed interviews and briefings used to collect relevant information.

12 Vendors Receive Champion Kaleido Scores, 20 Vendors Recognised As High-Flyers

BICS, iBASIS, Mobileum, Syniverse and Vodafone Roaming Services were ranked the number 1 vendors across multiple categories, with 7 other companies assessed as Champions. Champion vendors received Kaleido Scores of 12 and above, out of a total of 15; meanwhile, High-Flyers received scores between 10 and 12.

The Number 1 and Champion vendors across key roaming product segments as scored by Kaleido Intelligence are included in the accompanying infographic.

Quotes from Number 1 Champion Vendors: Vodafone Roaming Services, BICS, Mobileum iBASIS

Sherif Bakir, CEO, Vodafone Roaming Services: "Vodafone is proud to have been recognised as a leading Sponsored Roaming Vendor by Kaleido for the third year running. This ranking is great recognition of the relentless effort Vodafone makes to provide its customers with the latest technology, competitive prices, superior coverage and connection speeds, and supported by our deep expertise in and extensive track record of delivering high-quality roaming services.''

Mikael Schachne, VP Telco at BICS: "Being recognised by Kaleido as the top vendor for Roaming Hubs, Roaming Analytics VAS (value-added services) for the second year in a row is something we are tremendously proud of. We are happy to see our continuous evolution to provide value to our customers recognised. BICS remains committed to strengthening global connectivity by removing complexity for operators and establishing new roaming relations through one connection, one interface, and one invoice."

Bernardo Lucas, Chief Marketing Strategy Officer at Mobileum: "We are excited to be ranked as the #1 Champion provider for our industry-leading Steering of Roaming and Fraud Security solutions, by Kaleido Intelligence. This recognition is a validation of our commitment to customers as they transition to next-generation network technologies like VoLTE and 5G and to an increasingly diverse and complex ecosystem of systems, using a combination of deep business insights and cutting-edge technology. We are proud of our partnership with over 900 service providers around the world, helping them drive greater business value, efficiency, and agility through our portfolio of data-driven analytical solutions".

Chris Lennartz, VP Product Management at iBASIS: iBASIS is honoured, happy and proud to be awarded again as #1 IPX supplier and Champion in Roaming VAS Analytics, and Security. This distinguishment is the result of working closely with customers, listening to their needs, and execution of vision and strategy in close teamwork and dedication. In these post-pandemic times, there is vibrant new demand for innovation in 5G, Security, IoT and Analytics, while the growth of traffic demands scalability and efficiency. Here at iBASIS, we enable our customers to be there first, and we're grateful to be recognized for that.

Syniverse, BICS Vodafone Roaming Services Leads Overall Roaming Product Scores

Strong performances across multiple product segments placed Syniverse as the overall leader in multiple product categories as they continue to enhance their roaming leadership position. BICS and VRS also scored highly for their most comprehensive range of roaming solutions and services in the industry.

John McRae, President Carrier Business, Syniverse Technologies: "Syniverse is delighted to be ranked as the #1 vendor for Data Financial Clearing, and to be recognized as a "Champion" roaming vendor in five of the seven categories for roaming services. As a leading innovator in the wholesale roaming monetization space, our industry-recognized BCE-compliant solution is powering mission-critical billing, charging, and clearing services for leading communications services providers."

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy Insights at Kaleido Intelligence commented: "The leading roaming vendors and service providers analysed in our Roaming Vendor Hub continue to focus on making operator roaming business units profitable in a post-pandemic world. Technology evolution and market innovation from these vendors will play an important role in enabling operator success as new technologies shape roaming services over the next few years".

The leadership scoring analysis for 41 different roaming vendors is summarised in the Roaming Vendor Hub report, along with an assessment of company strengths and opportunities.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record, delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering:

Data Forecasts by Market

Historical Forecast Viewpoints

Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Insight

Trend Analysis

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering roaming and connectivity insights that matter.

