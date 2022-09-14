Anzeige
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2022
Industrivärden, AB: Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2023

February 3: Year-end report 2022

Mach 9: Annual Report 2022

April 5: Interim report January-March

April 17: 2023 Annual General Meeting

July 6: Interim report January-June

October 6: Interim report January-September

Stockholm, September 14, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2022.

Attachment

  • 220914_Rapportering_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e9b03d08-4cd1-4196-8d72-ffca046210f5)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
