Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, has received in August 2022 the highest ESG ranking1 (lowest risk) among a peer list of 178 international traders and distributors from Sustainalytics, with a score of 12.4. This places Azelis in the top 5th percentile of more than 14,500 companies rated by the firm worldwide. Sustainalytics ESG ratings evaluate a company's exposure to material industry specific ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks.

The assessment confirms Azelis' strong performance across a broad range of ESG metrics and considers the group to be at low risk of experiencing material financial impact from ESG factors. In addition to the group's EcoVadis Platinum rating, the ranking from Sustainalytics reflect Azelis' commitment and relentless efforts to contribute to a sustainable future.

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, comments:

"We are thrilled to receive the top ranking in our industry from Sustainalytics, recognizing the efforts that all of us at Azelis put into executing our strategy to contribute to a more sustainable future. We have an ambitious sustainability agenda and remain committed to working closely with all our stakeholders to transform our industry. A recognition like this only serves as further incentive for us to continue setting the pace in sustainability."

Maria Almenar, Group Sustainability and Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Director, adds:

"The Sustainalytics ranking not only reflects the efforts we put into executing our strategy, but also validates our rigorous approach in measuring our sustainability performance. As part of our relentless effort to lead the industry in sustainability, we work with an independent auditor2 to ensure consistency and integrity of our sustainability reporting. Together with our EcoVadis Platinum rating, this is a great motivation to continue leading the way on our sustainability journey."

Launched in 2015, Azelis' sustainability program is an integral part of the group's strategy. 'Action 2025', Azelis' sustainability agenda, sets out the group's objectives and priorities. Azelis is a member of Together for Sustainability, a global initiative for sustainable supply chains.

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry present in over 50 countries across the globe with over 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 51,000 customers, supported by ~2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

