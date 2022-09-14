Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
14.09.2022
Essity raises EUR 500m in the bond market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has raised EUR 500m in the bond market under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program. The re-offer yield for the bond was 3.094% with a maturity date of September 21, 2026, corresponding to mid swaps +0.70 percentage points.

The bond offering was three times oversubscribed, and the transaction was placed with more than 80 investors.

The bonds will be listed on the on the official list of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The purpose of the issue is to refinance maturing bond loans and to finance operations.

BofA Securities, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets, and SEB acted as joint bookrunners for the transaction.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-raises-eur-500m-in-the-bond-market,c3630712

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3630712/1626606.pdf

Essity raises EUR 500m in the bond market

