The "Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Blockchain, API, Artificial Intelligence, RPA), By End Use, By Type, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.5 CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Platforms and applications that provide banking as a service (BaaS) have developed as a practical and economical way to deliver financial services based on open banking concepts. To develop innovative digital services, banks must use a service-oriented and composable/modular architecture strategy. BaaS must be a part of traditional banks and financial institutions' digital transformation plans. It is anticipated that more traditional financial institutions is expected to interact with fintech by leveraging BaaS services to internalize cutting-edge technologies and enhance their products.

Real-time payments have already been embraced by a significant number of large organizations in the United States, and this number is projected to rise. Approximately 50 real-time payment options are currently active in several countries and regions. Due to the competitive advantage, it provides businesses, with less risk of payment failure, and increased cash flow efficiency, the urgency of payment settlement is in high demand. Real-time capabilities is expected to likely be expanded to include international payments as local systems gain greater traction and acceptance.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used more frequently in financial organizations to detect and reduce fraud through digital banking channels. Included are asset management, mobile banking, insurance, digital loans, credit scores, and buying and selling activities. AI systems can ascertain a customer's typical behavior by analyzing their interactions with other customers and looking at their purchases.

In the upcoming years, Europe is expected to experience rapid expansion in the Blockchain as a Service sector. Due to an increase in trade financing, post-trade or transaction settlements, cross-border payments settlements, and transaction agreements, the banking industry is expected to invest a significant amount in these technologies. Additionally, the banking industry's spending on blockchain technology has been stimulated by the widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies. This surge in blockchain technology investment will fuel the expansion of the local BaaS sector.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $45,900.2 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during (2022 2028). Additionally, The France market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during (2022 2028).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Technology

Blockchain

API

Artificial Intelligence

RPA

Others

By End Use

Insurance

Bank

Financial Lending Companies

Others

By Type

Payment

Fund Transfer

Loan

Others

By Application

Compliance Regulatory Support

KYC Verification

Fraud Monitoring

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Mastercard, Inc.

Upstart Network, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Envestnet, Inc.

SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Rapyd Financial Network Ltd.

Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.

Synctera Inc.

Railsbank Technology Ltd. (Railsr)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

Chapter 4. Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by End-use

Chapter 6. Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by Type

Chapter 7. Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by Application

Chapter 8. Europe Fintech-as-a-Service Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

