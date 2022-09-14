Netcracker Will Showcase Customer Successes with Digital and Business Transformation, Cloud Adoption and 5G Monetization at TM Forum Event in Copenhagen

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its proven leadership in digital transformation for communications service providers (CSPs) at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2022 on Sept. 20-22 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen. Netcracker is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will exhibit in booth #316.

Netcracker will take part in numerous activities across the event, including participating in speaking sessions, hosting a summit featuring CSP customers and playing an integral role in a Catalyst project that explores how service providers can capture new revenue beyond basic connectivity by offering dynamic premium 5G services. A number of key Netcracker customers will be speaking during DTW 2022, including executives from du, Nuuday, TELUS, T-Mobile and Vodafone Oman.

Click here for Netcracker's full agenda at DTW 2022.

A Blueprint for Growth Tuesday, Sept. 20 11:30 a.m. CET Studio Stage

Dan Thygesen, SVP General Manager Wholesale Platform Operations, T-Mobile

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

New Business Demands Need New Operating Models Wednesday, Sept. 21 11:30 a.m. CET

Hesham Fahmy, Chief Development Officer, TELUS

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

CxO Spotlight: Achieving Positive Business Results from Digital Transformation| Wednesday, Sept. 21 4:30 p.m. CET

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du

Bader Alzaidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman

Jon James, CEO, Nuuday

Hesham Fahmy, Chief Development Officer, TELUS

Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum

Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Netcracker

Catalyst: 5G Flyers Phase II Tuesday, Sept. 20 4:30 p.m. CET

This Catalyst features breakthrough innovations in dynamic RAN slice activation and stitching across multiple CSPs, slice design and complex multi-partner management, enabling CSPs to expand into new markets.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005161/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com