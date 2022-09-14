Anzeige
14.09.2022 | 12:16
Rogue Baron Plc - Statement regarding Unauthorised Communication

Rogue Baron Plc - Statement regarding Unauthorised Communication

PR Newswire

London, September 14

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

14 September 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Statement regarding Unauthorised Communication

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, has become aware that communications have been issued by a third party, unrelated to the Company, which suggest that the unrelated third party is raising funds on behalf of the Company.

Rogue Baron hereby confirms that the unrelated third party has not been authorised to issue such communications on behalf of the Company. Accordingly, any communications which have been received from the unrelated third party should be ignored.

As announced on 29 July 2022, given the Company's increasing distribution footprint globally, Rogue Baron is looking at various options to finance increased sales from current markets, enter new markets and potentially push new products through its existing sales platforms. Numerous options are being considered by the Company to allow it to take advantage of the opportunities that it is constantly being presented with, and further announcements will be made when appropriate.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END


For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

