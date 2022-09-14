Rogue Baron Plc - Statement regarding Unauthorised Communication

Rogue Baron plc / EPIC: SHNJ / Market: AQUIS / Sector: Beverages

14 September 2022

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Statement regarding Unauthorised Communication

Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, has become aware that communications have been issued by a third party, unrelated to the Company, which suggest that the unrelated third party is raising funds on behalf of the Company.

Rogue Baron hereby confirms that the unrelated third party has not been authorised to issue such communications on behalf of the Company. Accordingly, any communications which have been received from the unrelated third party should be ignored.

As announced on 29 July 2022, given the Company's increasing distribution footprint globally, Rogue Baron is looking at various options to finance increased sales from current markets, enter new markets and potentially push new products through its existing sales platforms. Numerous options are being considered by the Company to allow it to take advantage of the opportunities that it is constantly being presented with, and further announcements will be made when appropriate.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END



