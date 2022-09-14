Yardim's Sleep Story is available for Calm users everywhere on September 14

Leading actor Fahri Yardim joins Calm as its latest voice narrating "In the Forest of Dreams," a new Sleep Story available exclusively on Calm beginning September 14. The story, read in German, guides the listener through a soothing forest bath inspired by Japanese tradition.

"When I sleep, I trust," Yardim said. "I sink into a world of the unconscious, recover my strength and fall freely into a space of stillness and security. Sleep reflects the movements of the day. Sleep means falling into yourself and catching yourself at the same time."

Yardim is passionate about mental health, and starring in the 2021 Sky Nature documentary became a life-changing moment on his mental health journey. He joins German icons, model Stefanie Giesinger and actor Sebastian Koch, in Calm's robust Sleep Story library.

Sleep disorders can cause serious mental and physical illnesses, such as depression and cardiovascular disease, as numerous studies have shown. Calm user studies have proven the effectiveness of Calm content: 84% better mental state, 81% less stress, and 73% better sleep quality reported by regular users of the app.

Calm is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and became the first mental health unicorn in early 2019. Calm is a complete mental wellness experience, with content to support your mindfulness journey. From original sleep, meditation and music audio content to interactive features such as mood check ins and gentle movement, Calm has content to meet members at every moment.

About Fahri Yardim

Fahri Yardim was born in Hamburg in 1980 and is one of the most successful German actors. Most recently, Yardim played drug investigator Erol Birkam in the German Netflix production Dogs of Berlin, as well as the successful real-life comedy series "jerks", which deals with his friendship with Christian Ulmen. Yardim also lends his dubbing voice to actor Bradley Cooper for the Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy 1+2 and Avengers: Infinity War. Yardim's voice can also be heard in the Pixar films Pets and Pets 2. Before that, he played in his unprecedented cinema career in films such as "Where's Fred?", "Keinohrhasen", "Zweiohrküken" or "Honig im Kopf."

Calm is the leading mental health brand on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, Calm's transformational mindfulness content supports users across seven languages in more than 190 countries. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and Time100's Most Influential Companies of 2022, Calm's evidence-based content is designed to help members manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.

