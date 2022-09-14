Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.09.2022 | 13:04
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts: Mövenpick unveils new global campaign, "Hotels to Indulge", inspiring consumers to delight in indulgence… done right!

HotelsToIndulge pays homage to the brand's strong roots in the culinary arts, while also fostering meaningful connections through food and drink, and transporting guests into the realms of culture, pleasure, and social change

PARIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is excited to unwrap its new global campaign, Hotels to Indulge, designed to expertly blend the guest experience with the transformative power of food, create connections through culture, and encourage guests to consciously indulge. Steeped in the brand's heritage and philosophy of culinary excellence and human connection, the "indulgence done right" campaign features chocolate-inspired creative, playful imagery, and local gastronomy-themed guest experiences thoughtfully curated to feed and enrich the soul.