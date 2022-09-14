Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022
Nochmal große Kurschance, nochmal Rallye!? – Triggermeldung antizipativ…
WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 
Frankfurt
14.09.22
10:57 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of units rights and paid subscription units of Brighter AB (449/22)

With effect from September 16, 2022, the subscription units in Brighter AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Units rights              
Short name:   BRIG UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537870              
Order book ID:  267792                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Brighter AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BRIG BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537888              
Order book ID:  267791                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
