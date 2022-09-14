Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of units rights and paid subscription units of Brighter AB (449/22)

With effect from September 16, 2022, the subscription units in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 27, 2022. Instrument: Units rights Short name: BRIG UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537870 Order book ID: 267792 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BRIG BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537888 Order book ID: 267791 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB