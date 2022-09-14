Affluence Corporation Selects Accell Audit and Compliance, PA to Become Fully Reporting

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today it has selected Accell Audit and Compliance, PA as its audit and compliance partner.

"I am pleased to announce that Affluence Corporation is taking the next major step in our evolution and will become a fully reporting company," said James E. Honan, Jr., CEO of Affluence Corporation. "As we continue our historic growth it is essential that we provide our shareholders with transparency and an accurate picture of our operations. Being an audited and fully reporting company provides us with multiple alternatives for growth moving forward," said Honan.

"We interviewed several firms and Accell Audit and Compliance, PA is the right fit for Affluence as a growing company. The Tampa, Florida company is a licensed public accounting and consulting firm that provides services in niche areas of Audit and Assurance, Internal Audit/SOX 404 Consulting, Employee Benefit Plans and Tax Services. During our due diligence process we were quite impressed with their client base which includes a number of emerging growth companies similar to Affluence, with several of those companies having gone on to trade on larger exchanges", continued Honan.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

