Former Boeing CEO joins private investment firm to help lead newly formed Aerospace Innovation Fund as differentiated source of capital, partner to global aerospace and defense industry

Green Eight Capital AG, a mission-driven private investment firm, announced today that Dennis Muilenburg, former CEO and Chairman of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), has joined its Board of Directors, helping launch the company's new Aerospace Innovation Fund.

As Green Eight Capital's second private markets fund, the Aerospace Innovation Fund will direct capital into aerospace and aerospace-adjacent industries to address a global need for reconstituted supply chains, resilient industrial bases, and foundational technologies with the aim of delivering positive impact and generating competitive financial returns for clients.

Mr. Muilenburg will actively support the Aerospace Innovation Fund investment team while also steering Green Eight Capital and supporting the success of its portfolio companies.

"We are excited to have Mr. Muilenburg join us," said Philipp Maurer, CEO of Green Eight Capital. "He brings more than 35 years of aerospace industry experience and shares our vision of an industry that can-when the right companies get proper backing-be a pillar of future economies, technologies, and livelihoods."

Mr. Muilenburg served as CEO of The Boeing Company from 2015 to 2019 and championed entrepreneurship at the company with the launch of both HorizonX and NeXt. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and sat as Chairman of the Aerospace Industries Association's Board of Governors.

"Building on my experience at Boeing, I wanted to focus on investing in people and how aerospace innovation could solve many of the issues the world is facing," Muilenburg said. "This sector is technology-rich with great entrepreneurs, leading-edge talent, and quality businesses-all ready to tackle today's challenges and create extraordinary opportunities for the future. Green Eight is in a strong position to identify top companies and help them push the envelope for growth and purpose while simultaneously rewarding like-minded investors."

Green Eight is continuing to raise capital for the Aerospace Innovation Fund and will be announcing further additions to its leadership team and Board of Directors. For more information, please reach out to IR@g8c.com.

About Green Eight Capital

Founded in 2018 as a spinoff from Deutsche Bank, Green Eight Capital is a mission-driven private markets investment firm. The company recently launched the stage-agnostic Aerospace Innovation Fund, a Luxembourg RAIF, to act as a partner to cutting-edge aerospace and defense companies while also generating competitive financial returns for clients. Green Eight Capital has offices in Zurich and New York. To learn more, please visit www.g8c.com.

